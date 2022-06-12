Persona And Shin Megami Tensei-Inspired Game Demonschool Announced

Necrosoft Games and Ysbryd Games have announced Demonschool, a school-life RPG that's inspired by Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. The game is coming out in 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Demonschool follows a young woman named Faye, who is the last living heir to a family of demon hunters. She and her friends dabble in supernatural investigations in a college setting with a demonic apocalypse looming on the horizon. The game's aesthetic is reminiscent of '60s and '70 Italian horror films.

🚨NEW GAME ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨

This is #Demonschool by our cohort @necrosoftgames 🔥

In a tactics RPG where motion equals action, Faye and pals must overcome college life on an enigmatic island AND big demonic weirdos in liminal spaces! 💀

Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/lOxiW8xvnY pic.twitter.com/uPKFZDDthX — Ysbryd Games (@YsbrydGames) June 12, 2022

Players can plan out their team's class schedule in order to learn new skills and gain new allies through different side quests. The grid-based tactics gameplay is a similar to games like Into the Breach, as well as Persona 1 and 2.

“We wanted to create a game with complete transparency while still allowing for mystery. You'll never have to guess at numbers or what does what,” says Necrosoft Games creative director Brandon Sheffield. “We hope the story carries you through to a positive vision for the future, and what is possible when like-minded individuals work together against a larger evil.”

Ysbryd Games have published other titles such as World of Horror and VA-11 HALL-A.