Persona 5 Sold "Well" As Phantasy Star Online 2 Continues To Go Strong For Sega

Sega Sammy has reported the results of its most recent fiscal quarter, which ended on June 30, 2017. Persona 5 and Phantasy Star Online 2 were among the highlights for its video game business, while a big increase in the pachinko business helped the company to reach a positive quarter.

As revealed recently, Sega stated that Persona 5 has shipped a combined 1.8 million units worldwide since its Japanese release last year and April 2017 launch internationally. A regional breakdown was not shared, but the company said the RPG "performed well" outside of Japan. The performance of Sega's two other major game releases during the quarter, Dawn of War III and Endless Space 2, was not specified.

Once again, Sega called out the success of Phantasy Star Online 2, which frustratingly remains unavailable in the West. Sega noted that, despite turning five years old in July, it continues to "perform strongly." It also called attention to the launch of a "large-scale update," Episode 5, from late last month as a sign of its continued support. There was, however, still no word regarding an international release for the online RPG.

Sales for the quarter were 107.2 billion yen, up from 70.6 billion during the same quarter a year ago. That increase can be attributed almost entirely to the pachinko business, which saw sales jump to 54.9 billion yen from 21.2 billion yen thanks to strong sales of Hokuto No Ken 7 Resurrection. That actually exceeded the amount generated by the Entertainment Contents group (50.2 billion yen), which includes Sega's video game business.

Looking ahead, Sega outlined its major game releases as including Sonic Mania, Total War: Warhammer II, and Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey. The new 3D Sonic game, Sonic Forces, was not listed; it does not yet have an official release date, but it was at least previously slated for release this holiday.