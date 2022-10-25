Persona 5 Royal Is Already Discounted For PC
Save some cash on this epic Steam Deck-ready JRPG.
You can grab Persona 5 Royal--one of the best RPGs of recent memory--on PC for just $52.79 (normally $60) through Fanatical. The key unlocks on Steam and is valid for US customers only. As with all Fanatical purchases, you’ll get a 5%-off coupon to use on future orders
In Persona 5, players control Joker, the leader of the mysterious Phantom Thieves vigilante group. Joker and his party jump between the real world and the “Metaverse,” a realm created by humanity’s collective unconscious populated by demons and powerful beings known as Personas. In this dream-like realm, the Phantom Thieves explore dungeons, battle enemies, and steal the “hearts” of corrupt teachers, politicians, and public figures for the betterment of society. Between dungeon crawls, you socialize with your party and other NPCs to increase your character’s skills and camaraderie.
Persona 5 Royal is an upgraded and expanded version of Persona 5 that added new party members, dungeons, storylines, and other gameplay changes to the beloved RPG. It’s a big game, clocking in over 100 hours depending on how much time you spend getting to know your friends and collecting the game’s many Personas. Luckily, it’s Steam Deck-compatible, so you can grind away on handheld.
Persona 5 is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. You can read more about the game in GameSpot’s 10/10 Persona 5 Royal review.
Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.
