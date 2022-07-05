Persona 5 Royal Characters Are Coming To Alchemy Stars On July 14

Alchemy Stars developers Level Infinite and Tourdog Studio are collaborating with Atlus to bring the character of Persona 5 Royal to the mobile game. The event will run from July 14 to August 3 and will introduce Joker, Fox, Queen, Violet, and Mona to Alchemy Stars.

Players participating in the crossover event will be able to recruit Persona 5 Royal cast via a limited-time banner. In addition to recruiting them, you will also have the opportunity to participate in a unique crossover story. In the new story, you'll be taken through the heart of Umbraton where you'll eventually run into Phantom Thieves, who find themselves lost in a new world. With the help of the Phantom Thieves, players will discover the source of Shadows plaguing Umbraton in this limited-time story.

Alchemy Stars is a mobile RPG game with gacha elements incorporated in-game. This isn't the first time we've seen Persona 5 collaborate with other titles. They've previously appeared in other games such as Smash Bros, Phantasy Star, Sonic Forces, Dragalia Lost, and many other others.

Alchemy Stars is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.