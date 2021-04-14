Persona 5 Mobile Game Code Name: X Announced

Persona 5 is getting an officially licensed mobile spinoff. Developed by Chinese studio Perfect World Games--best known for notable MMOs like Final Fantasy Type-0 Online--the mobile game is currently known as Code Name: X, though it's unclear if this will be the final name. A binary code that appears in the trailer translates to "Persona 5X," but it appears that the game's official name is Code Name: X for now.

Initially, Perfect World was coy about what series the game would fit into, calling it "a famous Japanese console game series." However, it didn't take long for Persona 5 fans to recognize the art style and aesthetics of Persona--it's not exactly subtle. Additionally, the trailer shows locations that you might recognize from Persona 5, such as Iwai's shop.

The trailer shows off a stylized Tokyo and a gray-haired woman performing some sort of hacking to track a shadowy figure, possibly a member of the Phantom Thieves. We don't have much in the way of details for the game--or even confirmation that it will be available in English--but if you're a Persona fan, this is a new spin-off that you'll soon be able to sink your teeth into. Persona 5 Strikers, another spin-off that ended up being more of a sequel to the original game, released earlier this year, and its developers Koei Tecmo recently broke down the details of its creation. An enhanced version of the original game, Persona 5 Royal, came out last year to critical acclaim.