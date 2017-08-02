Persona 5 Characters Likely To Star In Newly Announced 3DS Game Persona Q2

Atlus has announced a new game in the Persona series for 3DS. Called Persona Q2, the game will serve as a follow-up to 2014's Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, although at this point the company has shared no specific information about the new title.

Aside from the name, Persona Q2 has a Japanese teaser website with very little information on it. Most notably, the site features the Phantom Thieves logo from Persona 5, suggesting that characters from that game will be included. Persona Q was a crossover of Persona 3 and Persona 4, bringing together characters from both RPGs.

Persona 5

More broadly, Persona Q played a lot like the Etrian Odyssey series, as it was a challenging first-person dungeon crawler. However, it still retained elements of the Persona games beyond just its characters. You can read GameSpot's Persona Q review for more.

There's no indication at this point if Q2 will see characters from Persona 5 interacting with those from previous games. We know Atlus hasn't forgotten about Persona 3, as it's also announced two new dancing game spinoffs: one each for that game and Persona 5. We'll report back as more is announced, but for now the timeline for new information--or a release window--is unknown.