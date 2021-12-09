Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Launches On March 17 For PS4, Switch, And PC
Finally, Persona 4 on Nintendo Switch. Kind of.
At The Game Awards, Atlus announced that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game, is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 17, 2022. The game's plot takes place after the events of Persona 4 Golden. It costs $30 and is available for preorder on Steam right now.
There is a Midnight Channel Collection on Steam which includes both Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona 4 Golden for $50, and for a limited time, it will be available for a 30% discount (which amounts to $35). Fans who already own Persona 4 Golden on Steam are eligible for a discount off of Arena Ultimax.
This release includes all previously released Persona 4 Arena Ultimax content, such as the original Persona 4 Arena story. Additionally, there is dual audio so players have the option of picking the English voiceovers or the Japanese voice track.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was first released on September 30, 2014, for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
