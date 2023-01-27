Persona 3 Portable Fuuka Social Link Guide And Choices

Maxing out the Persona 3 Fuuka Social Link is the only way to start a romance with Fuuka and unlock the ultimate Priestess Persona, Scathach--if you’re playing the male route. The female protagonist just becomes good friends with Fuuka and learns how to summon Scathach.

This guide explains how to start the Fuuka Social Link and the best choices to pick for each protagonist. We’ve only included the conversations where a dialogue choice matters. For any that we didn’t include, you can pick any dialogue option and get the same result.

How to start the Fuuka Social Link

Fuuka is available after June 15, but you must have reached courage level 2 (ordinary) to start the Social Link. This applies to both protagonists.

Reaching level 2 courage requires 30 points, so you should be able to reach that by the time mid-June rolls around without sacrificing your other stats as well. Head to Wild-Duck Burger on Thursdays to get +3 courage and Club Mandragora in the evenings for +2 courage

After you do begin Fuuka’s Social Link, you can find her during the day on Monday, Friday, and Saturday on the second floor at Gekkoukan High. If you’re playing as the female protagonist, Fuuka is available on Thursday instead of Friday.

How to romance Fuuka

If you’re playing as the male protagonist, you start a romantic relationship with Fuuka just by leveling up her Social Link. Unlike later Persona games, there’s no diverging path where you confess undying love or decide just to be friends. That’s true for your relationships with Aigis, Mitsuru, and Yukari as well. If you want to do their Social Links, you don’t have a choice in the romance department–but you also don’t get penalized for having multiple girlfriends.

The female protagonist can’t romance Fuuka.

Best gifts for Fuuka

If you want to rank up faster, you can give Fuuka gifts to help boost your relationship. She prefers:

Brand fashion items

Book cover

Plants, especially the mini-cactus and bonsai

Fuuka Social Link choices

As with Persona 3’s other Social Links, make sure to bring a Persona of the matching Arcana to get an extra relationship boost for every correct answer. For Fuuka, that’s the Priestess Arcana. Apsaras and Unicorn are the cheapest options and the easiest to fuse.

Fuuka Social Link rank 1

No choice matters here, regardless of your protagonist

Fuuka Social Link rank 2--Female protagonist

Fuuka is muttering things to herself...

Do you need any help? (+3)

Fuuka Social Link rank 2--Male protagonist

Maybe I should give him some food. What do you think?

Sure (+2)

Fuuka Social Link rank 3--Female protagonist

So, you can relax a little too

Let’s do our best (+3)

D-Does that make me seem weird?

Both choices give +3

I guess... I'm no match for our leader…

Both give +3

Fuuka Social Link rank 3--Male protagonist

Everything I make still tastes terrible…

I believe in you (+3)

Fuuka Social Link rank 4--Female protagonist

If only there was something I was actually good at...

You’re good with machines (+3)

I want to find something that only I can do... Something that people would rely on me for...

Both give +3

Fuuka Social Link rank 4--Male protagonist

Not to mention that I'm kind of embarrassed about it all. I mean, it's not a very feminine hobby

Oh I don’t think so (+3)

Fuuka Social Link rank 5--Female protagonist

D-Do you think I can make something that difficult...?

Let’s make it together (+3)

Whenever I try that…

You did your best, too (+3)

Fuuka's Social link is one of the earliest you can start and has a comparatively low stat requirement.

Fuuka Social Link rank 5--Male protagonist

W-Well, h-how does it taste?

Both give +3

You've taught me so much. Thank you for everything…

I’m glad I could help! (+2)

Fuuka Social Link rank 6--Female protagonist

H-How is it…?

You really did your best! (+3)

Fuuka Social Link rank 6--Male protagonist

Just for a little while...?

Okay (+3)

Fuuka Social Link rank 7--Femle protagonist

Seriously... I'm hopeless at everything...

Just try harder next time (+3)

But what should I do with this...? It's so much rice... It would be such a shame to waste it all.

Both give +3

Fuuka Social Link rank 7--Male protagonist

No choice matters

Fuuka Social Link rank 8--Female protagonist

No choice matters

Fuuka Social Link rank 8--Male protagonist

Why are you always so positive?

All three give +2

I want to be with you

I want to be with you too (+3)

Fuuka Social Link rank 9--Female protagonist

...It's very good

Both give +3

Fuuka Social Link rank 9--Male protagonist

No choice matters

Fuuka Social Link rank 10--Female protagonist

That reminds me, I bought a chocolate plate, too. Can you write something on it?

Both choices give +3

What should you write?

All choices give +3

The technology she used must be revolutionary.

Both choices give +3

Fuuka Social Link rank 10--Male protagonist

With you by my side... I don't think I'll be confused anymore

I’ll be by your side (+3)

...Sorry, I'm not very feminine, am I...?

Both give +3