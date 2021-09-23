Perfect Dark Reboot Being Co-Developed By Tomb Raider Dev Crystal Dynamics

The Initiative has announced that it is partnering up with Crystal Dynamics to work on the Perfect Dark reboot. Crystal Dynamics was the studio behind the Tomb Raider reboot back in 2013, as well as other titles like Legacy of Kain and last year's Marvel's Avengers.

Coincidentally, Darrell Gallagher, the studio head over at The Initiative, previously was at Crystal Dynamics. He was the head of studio working on the Tomb Raider series. While at Square Enix, he also worked on games such as Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation. pic.twitter.com/EiqjU99wMa — TheInitiative (@TheInitiative) September 24, 2021

Phil Spencer officially revealed The Initiative back in 2018, billed as a "AAAA" studio to make world class games. Members of the studio included God of War lead producer Brian Westergaard, Crystal Dynamics veteran Dan Neuburger, and Microsoft veteran Blake Fischer. Former Crystal Dynamics recruiter Lindsey McQueeney and Red Redemption 2 writer and designer Christian Cantamessa are part of the studio as well.

The studio's first project, the Perfect Dark reboot, was announced last year at The Game Awards. It will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Not much else is known about the game yet, but it'll be a major exclusive release for Microsoft platforms. The series hasn't seen a proper new entry since 2005's Perfect Dark Zero.