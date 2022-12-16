Peppa Pig: World Adventures Takes The TV Star On A Globetrotting Adventure In 2023

It's bad news for games like Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy XVI, as a strong contender for 2023's game of the year has just emerged in the shape of Peppa Pig: World Adventures. The adorable TV star is back in a new game next year that will see her visit several locations around the world.

Alongside her family and friends, Peppa will be trotting out to Paris, Australia, London, and several other locations, meeting new characters and dressing up. You'll also be able to design your own character and family for the trip, and closer to home, you'll be able to construct a house in Peppa's neighborhood and decorate it with collectibles and souvenirs from your travels.

"We're thrilled Peppa is back with Outright Games for her next video game Peppa Pig: World Adventures. We're enjoying the challenge of building on the fantastic reception to last year's My Friend Peppa Pig and making this game bigger with more locations, characters, and fun! We're looking forward to sharing it with everyone next March," said Outright Games CEO Beth Goss in a statement.

Peppa Pig: World Adventure will be released on March 17 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC. If you can't wait until then and you happen to have a Game Pass subscription, you can grab a download of My Friend Peppa Pig. The game recently received a current-gen upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which includes new graphical modes, Quick Resume on Xbox Series X|S consoles, and faster loading times.

Unfortunately, there was no 4K whistling upgrade for Peppa in the update.