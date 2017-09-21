Penis Drawing Spotted In Episode Of Netflix Children's Show
The series had been online since 2013.
Netflix has pulled down an episode of its children's animated show Maya the Bee after someone spotted that a penis drawing could be seen in the background.
This apparently came to light after a parent spotted the image in question. A mother wrote a Facebook post (via Entertainment Weekly) that said in part, "Please be mindful of what your kids are watching. I know I'm not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn't be in a kids' show whatsoever."
The main reason you’re clicking on the article, let’s be honest. pic.twitter.com/nDCBCzim20— David Thomas 🌍💧 (@NOTDavidThomas) September 21, 2017
The parent attached a picture of the drawing and you can see it in the embed above. It is definitely, 100 percent a penis.
The show has been available since 2013, and the image can reportedly be seen in Season 1, Episode 35. Maya the Bee, which is based on a German children's book series first published in the early 1990s, was produced by Studio 100 Animation, a production company based out of Europe.
Netflix is yet to comment on the phallic matter. It remains to be seen if the scene will be edited and put back online.
