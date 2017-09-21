Penis Drawing Spotted In Episode Of Netflix Children's Show

Netflix has pulled down an episode of its children's animated show Maya the Bee after someone spotted that a penis drawing could be seen in the background.

This apparently came to light after a parent spotted the image in question. A mother wrote a Facebook post (via Entertainment Weekly) that said in part, "Please be mindful of what your kids are watching. I know I'm not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn't be in a kids' show whatsoever."

The main reason you’re clicking on the article, let’s be honest. pic.twitter.com/nDCBCzim20 — David Thomas 🌍💧 (@NOTDavidThomas) September 21, 2017

The parent attached a picture of the drawing and you can see it in the embed above. It is definitely, 100 percent a penis.

The show has been available since 2013, and the image can reportedly be seen in Season 1, Episode 35. Maya the Bee, which is based on a German children's book series first published in the early 1990s, was produced by Studio 100 Animation, a production company based out of Europe.

Netflix is yet to comment on the phallic matter. It remains to be seen if the scene will be edited and put back online.