Peloton Adds A Video Game-Inspired Workout Called Lanebreak

The fitness company Peloton, which has been in the news lately over its sinking financial fortunes, has announced a new effort to get people excited to buy its bike: gaming.

Peloton Lanebreak is a "new way to ride," and it is a "gamified" workout experience. Available through a software update in the More Rides tab, Lanebreak turns your workout into a game by challenging you to change lanes with the resistance knob to rack up points.

Fitness meets gaming. Introducing Peloton Lanebreak—a new way to ride.

Find it on the “More Rides'' tab on your Bike or Bike+.

There appear to be three main ways to play, starting with "Beats," which challenges players to change the resistance to get in the correct lane to rack up points. Then there is "Streams" which calls on riders to catch the cadence of the song and stay in rhythm to score points. And then "Breakers," which is all about pushing as hard as possible.

Go to the Peloton Lanebreak website to learn more. You can also check out the video below from YouTube channel Connect The Watts to see Lanebreak in action.

Peloton--which launched 10 years ago after a successful Kickstarter campaign--enjoyed a spike in sales and memberships during the height of the pandemic as people turned to exercising at home instead of at a traditional gym. But as lockdown restrictions lifted, nearly all of the Peloton's pandemic-driven financial gains were erased, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this year, Peloton's CEO John Foley stepped down amid news that the company was cutting 2,800 jobs. There are rumors that Peloton might be sold, with Amazon among the reportedly interested parties, but no deal has been announced.