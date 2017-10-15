Peanuts Creator Charles Schulz's Home Claimed By The North California Wildfires

It's a sad day in Hennepin County. The home of Charles Schulz, the creator of the 1957 comic strip The Peanuts, was destroyed in the flames of the North California wildfires.



The wildfires began raging across Northern California on October 8, leaving entire neighborhoods in ash. Schulz's hillside home in Santa Rosa was among those burned entirely. However, Schulz's widow, Jean Schulz, was able to escape the fires before their home was destroyed on Monday, AP reports.

Schulz and his wife built their home in 1970 and he lived there until his death in 2000. This was the home he passed away in and what he left behind there is lost. Schulz's legacy will live on in the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, where much of his original artwork and memorabilia is housed.

As per this morning, The Los Angeles Times reports that the death toll of the six wildfires has risen to 40. The wildfires are expected to begin dying down today, and firefighters have contained roughly 50% of the Tubbs and Atlas fires.