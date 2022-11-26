Peacock Premium 1-Year Subscription For Only $12

Peacock's Black Friday promotion lets new users can sign up for 12 months of Peacock Premium for just 99 cents/month, letting you stream tons of NBC shows, live sports and news, and even new theatrical films for a major discount. Make sure to use promo code SAVEBIG at checkout to get the promotional price. This deal is only available through November 28.

Peacock Premium is the paid, ad-supported tier of NBS’s online streaming platform, and normally costs $5/month, which works out to $60 in total annually, but this deal snags you a full year for less than $12.

There is also the ad-free Premium Plus tier that costs $10/month, but the deal only applies to the ad-supported Peacock Premium. The offer also excludes existing Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

The 99-cent Peacock Premium offer comes just in time for you to catch some of the exclusive Thanksgiving content available on NBC’s streaming service, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that morning and the New England Patriots versus the Minnesota Vikings live later that day.

Along with the live content, there’s also a large library of on-demand TV shows like Modern Family and The Office, and newly released films like Holloween Ends and Nope--plus you get access to all additional content added to the service over the next 12 months. You can watch all Peacock content on your mobile devices, web browsers, and smart TVs through the Peacock app.

After your 12 months are up, your subscription will roll over to the $5/month plan unless you cancel ahead of time.

This is a limited-time offer, so use the link above to sign up now if you’re interested. If you’re on the hunt for additional deals, check GameSpot’s Black Friday deals hub for all the best discounts on games, tech, and more happening this week and beyond.