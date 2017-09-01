PC's Monster Hunter-Like RPG Dauntless Closed Beta Begins Today

PC's ambitious Monster Hunter-like game Dauntless is still a few months away from release, but players now have a chance to try the title early. Beginning today, the cooperative action-RPG enters into closed beta.

According to developer Phoenix Labs, the Dauntless closed beta will "build upon" the game's live service with a regular stream of updates and content. This will include new weapons and gear, story expansions, and Behemoths to slay.

Players who'd like to jump into the closed beta can gain access by purchasing one of the Founder's Packs from the game's website. Along with beta access, each pack contains an assortment of items to use in-game. The cheapest option retails for $40 and grants players "champion status" for 90 days, increasing Behemoth drops. It also includes a kit of consumable items, an in-game title and forum icon, and an exclusive flare. The $70 Hero pack, meanwhile, contains all of the aforementioned items along with 10 Chromo Cores to dye your gear and 10 Transmog Stones to change your gear's appearance but retain its stats.

Those who are attending PAX West in Seattle this weekend will also have a chance to try the game. Phoenix Labs is featuring hands-on demos of the Dauntless closed beta at its booth. Phoenix says that players who "emerge victorious from battle" will earn exclusive rewards and be granted access to the beta.

Dauntless is still without a firm release date, but Phoenix Labs says it will release as a free-to-play downloadable game by the end of 2017. An open beta will also be available, though that, likewise, doesn't currently have a date. We got to play Dauntless at E3 2017 earlier this summer and found that, despite its similarities to Capcom's series, it isn't just a simple Monster Hunter clone.