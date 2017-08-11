PC/PS4/Xbox One's Super Mega Baseball 2 Delayed Until Next MLB Season

Super Mega Baseball 2 was supposed to come out this September for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but developer Metalhead Software has now announced the game is delayed. Instead, it will come out in Spring 2018 when the baseball season starts again.

The studio says it has been working around the clock to complete the game, but at this point there are still features that aren't finished. "Where we're sitting now, to release it by September would mean having to a cut a lot of corners. And we do not want to give you a game that you won't be happy with," Metalhead said in an email letter to fans. The developer has released a new video of the game's lineup and roster management system "to make up for the bad news." You can watch it below.

Metalhead also said it could finish the game by the end of this year, but it has learned its lesson. "We released the original Super Mega Baseball in December so we know from experience that baseball in winter is a tough sell," it said.

This delay will result in a much better game, according to the studio. In that same email, it said it'll use this time to work on small features and extra pieces of content that had previously been cut (like defensive shifts and additional art components). It's also promising a beta, something missing from the original development schedule.

"We know that this is disappointing news for some, and we’re sorry to have gotten your hopes up for September," it continued. "We are committed to making the best game we can with the resources available to us, and the end of the day we think you’ll get a better game out of this."

Super Mega Baseball 2 is the follow up to 2014's Super Mega Baseball and will retain the game's arcade-style art, with upgraded and more realistic graphics, lighting conditions, and character animations. There are also new stadiums and substantial changes to gameplay, including more customization and an online multiplayer mode that supports co-op and versus play.