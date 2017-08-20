PC/PS4/Xbox One's Jurassic World Evolution Lets You Manage Your Own Dinosaur-Themed Park

Today's Microsoft Gamescom livestream brought with it a surprise reveal, as a new game based on Jurassic World was announced. Called Jurassic World Evolution, it tasks players with running their own Jurassic World park.

Evolution is being developed by Frontier Developments, which is most recently known for the Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster games. It also previously worked on the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, developing RCT 3 and expansions for RCT 2.

Players take control of both Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands. They'll use these locations to "build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities," a press release states.

You can check out the debut trailer for Jurassic World Evolution above. Despite being announced at Microsoft's event, the game is headed to PS4 in addition to Xbox One and PC. It launches sometime next summer, coinciding with the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in June.