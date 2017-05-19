PC Strategy Game Endless Space 2 Out Now On Steam

After spending the last few months in early access, strategy game Endless Space 2 has officially launched on PC via Steam.

Endless Space 2 is a turn-based science-fiction strategy game considered a "4X" title--meaning that players explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate. It is a follow-up to 2012's well-received Endless Space. Check out Endless Space 2's launch trailer below.

"Crafting Endless Space 2 has been a long and rewarding journey," creative director Romain de Genlis said in a press release. "As always, our community has been an outstanding and creative partner in the game's development, and it has been such an honor to be able to implement an entire civilization into the game that was designed by them."

The standard edition will cost you $40 on Steam and the digital deluxe edition will run you $50. The special edition includes a digital copy of the soundtrack, a ship skin, and two Academy heroes. If you're interested in learning more about the game, you can check out a series of gameplay videos here.