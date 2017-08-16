PC RTS Spellforce 3 Has A $130 Collector's Edition; Check Out Its New Trailer

SpellForce 3 launches this December, and today THQ Nordic announced that the game is getting a Collector's Edition. The publisher also released a new trailer that shows some of story beats that you can expect from the RTS/RPG hybrid.

SpellForce 3's special edition will run you $130 / €130, and it comes with some pretty cool stuff. You'll get an artbook, a copy of the game's soundtrack, an amulet, and an 8-inch statue of the commander Sentenza Noria, who acts as your mentor in-game.

You can check out the new cinematic trailer in the embed above. It recaps the story leading up to the third game in the series and hints at some of the events that'll unfold. It's also gorgeous, and even if it doesn't show gameplay, it gives a good idea of the narrative tone and environments that you can expect.

SpellForce 3 launches on December 7 for PC, but you can pre-order the Collector's Edition starting tomorrow, August 17. The game includes a long campaign that can be played both solo and cooperatively, as well as competitive multiplayer.