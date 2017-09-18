PC RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 Hits Nearly 500K In Sales After Strong Release

Divinity: Original Sin II came out just a few days ago, but it's been in Steam Early Access for almost a year. Now, publisher and developer Larian Studios is sharing some sales data, telling Eurogamer the game has sold nearly 500,000 copies in total. 180,000 of those sales have come since its 1.0 release on September 14.

"We're close to hitting 500K units sold, which is a number I believe took us two or three months with Divinity: Original Sin 1," said Swen Vincke, owner of Larian Studios. The game has also hit a milestone in terms of concurrent players on Steam, reaching nearly 86,000 players one time. At this time of this writing, it's the fourth most-played game on Steam. The response has been unexpected, Vincke told Eurogamer. Servers have struggled to handle the large number of players, but "we should have them up and running again soon," he said.

Vincke also commented on possible console releases in the future. The company had indicated it was waiting to see how the game sold on PC before deciding to release on other systems and, right now, that PC version remains the focus, he said.

"As for the console versions, we're now focused on delivering our first patch for the PC version, something that is scheduled for this week. Lots of players means lots of support issues coming in and we're trying to service them as fast as we can. After that, it'll be a long well deserved break for the team and then we'll boot up our machines again to work on the next things."

Divinity: Original Sin II is the sequel to Divinity: Original Sin and netted over $2 million from 40,000 fans on Kickstarter. It features over 1,200 characters, all of them fully voice acted.