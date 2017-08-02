PC Is Important To Rockstar Parent Company, But No Word On Red Dead Redemption 2

The PC is a "very important, very exciting" platform for Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption parent publisher Take-Two Interactive. But it's still too soon to know for sure if Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC. Management discussed the PC platform generally during an earnings call today. President Karl Slatoff said some titles sell better are on PC while others don't; overall, the PC market is huge and has a lot of potential.

"It really depends on the title. Some titles are actually heavily weighted to PC, for example, Civilization and XCOM, [but] some titles are less weighted to PC," he explained. "The great news is that the PC market is vibrant for us. It's a great market. It's a big market. It's a core market.

"These are consumers who are highly engaged. It's a predominantly digital market, which also removes friction in terms of ongoing engagement with the consumer. So for us, the PC market as a company is very important, very exciting, and something we focus on."

Asked directly if Red Dead Redemption 2 would be coming out for PC, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said you'll have to wait for Rockstar Games itself to make an announcement. "Any updates about any of our titles will come from our labels," he said.

Rockstar's last big game, Grand Theft Auto V, initially launched for consoles exclusively before later coming to PC. The first Red Dead Redemption was never released on PC, and Rockstar has given no indication as to a possible PC edition of the sequel. While it may or may not ever happen, a Red Dead Redemption-like western called Wild West Online is heading to PC this year.

