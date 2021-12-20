PC Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Buyers Can Get A New Game For Free

Rockstar is offering players who bought Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition a free game following the backlash and negative feedback that the collection received.

As of today, players who purchased the PC version of the game through the Rockstar Games launcher will have the option to claim one of the following games:

For players uninterested in any of these titles, they can opt to claim a Great White Shark card or 55 gold bars in Red Dead Online. The deadline for this offer is January 6, 2022, at 12 AM ET.

The news follows Rockstar already promising the classic versions of the games at no extra cost following PC users reporting various technical issues. The PC version on the Rockstar Games launcher was pulled last month amid reports that the game's "holy grail" files had been discovered, which supposedly included cut content and messages from Rockstar North developers. While Rockstar cited performance issues and promised future fixes to the game, some believe this is part of the reason why the games were removed from the store.

In GameSpot's Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition review, Justin Clark said, "No matter how the vaunted feature list looks, there are scant few creative decisions implemented for these ports that make themselves at all superior to the other versions released over the years."