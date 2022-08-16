PC Game Pass Tease Prompts Death Stranding Speculation

The official PC Games Pass Twitter account changed its profile picture to something that looks an awful lot like Death Stranding's Icelandic American vistas, prompting speculation that the package delivery game would be coming to Game Pass.

The new PC Games Pass Profile Pic

The account changed its profile to the image above and then tweeted "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic" Though the picture doesn't have any recognizable landmarks from the game, its foggy, lush, and rock-laden mountainscape certainly fits Death Stranding's bill.

Keep in mind though that this is the PC Game Pass account, not Xbox Game Pass. None of the other Game Pass Twitter accounts have made similar teases. Additionally, both the launch edition and the Director's Cut of Death Stranding have already received PC ports. Therefore, if Death Stranding is coming to Game Pass, it may only be on PC. That means this news doesn't indicate that Death Stranding will go cross-platform or reveal anything about Kojima's upcoming partnership Xbox Game Studios.

In other Game Pass news, eight new games are arriving across PC and Xbox Game Pass, including four new releases like Immortality and Midnight Night Express. In turn, several titles are leaving the service, including Hades, Myst, NBA 2K22, and others. Check out the full list to see if there are any titles you want to get to, before they leave the subscription service.