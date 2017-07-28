PC-Exclusive Shooter Escape From Tarkov's Closed Beta Going On Now

Close beta testing for Escape From Tarkov, the upcoming PC-exclusive first-person shooter, has now begun. To kick off the beta, developer Battlestate Games has released a new trailer that showcases the game's current build.

Escape from Tarkov has been in alpha since December of last year, but that was only accessible to select players who purchased the game's Deluxe edition. The closed beta will be available to "all owners of early access packages." Battlestate says that invitations to the beta will be distributed in waves, but "as soon as reasonably possible." As the developer explains on the game's website, "Within a week, every package owner shall receive an invitation email. Players who have purchased early access packages earlier than others will be allowed into testing first."

Battlestate has made a number of changes and updates to the game going into the closed beta. The developer has outlined these tweaks on the game's website, but they include:

Reworked balance of existing locations and new spots to explore

More useful items, medicines, and equipment

Advanced arsenal of weapons and weapon modifications

Balanced economy and insurance system

General chat to search for info or raid companion

Escape from Tarkov is an ambitious online shooter that also combines elements of MMOs and RPGs. The game is set in the fictional Russian city of Tarkov, which has been sealed off from the outside world. Players join one of three factions and must gather resources and customize their own weapons and skills. You can find GameSpot's full coverage of Escape from Tarkov here.