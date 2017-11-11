PC And Console Strategy Game Railway Empire Gets Release Date

While Kalypso is best known for publishing the Tropico series, the company works with a wide-array of strategy and adventure-focused games. And one of its upcoming titles has an interesting distinction. It's the first train simulation on current-gen consoles.

Railway Empire, a "tycoon simulation game" according to the game's press release, covers the Westward expansion period from 1830-1930 in the North America Frontier era. While the game will not have multiplayer support, mods will be available through Steam Workshop that, according to a press release, "change existing scenarios and stats from trains, techs and economy system." It wasn't stated whether these mods will also be available on console.

Railway Empire

Railway Empire is set to launch on January 26 next year for Xbox One, PC, and PS4, and access to the game's closed beta will come with pre-purchase.

You can also check out some gameplay for a few other Kalypso games below that GameSpot demoed recently.

The real-time tactical RPG Shadows: Awakening, which is set to release in 2018:

And the humorous strategy game Dungeons 3, which released this October: