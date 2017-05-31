Payday Designer's New Game Is Actually Called GTFO

10 Chambers Collective, a studio composed of several ex-Payday developers, announced today that its new game is called GTFO.

That's right--the developer's game tells you to "get the f*** out" right up front. The studio is still being tight-lipped about what GTFO is, but it describes the project as a "four-player hardcore co-op action horror FPS." How all those different elements are brought together is still unknown.

10 Chambers announced the name via a short teaser trailer, which you can see above. All that you can see in the video is a series of chasms or holes with jagged edges, as light flickers.

The developer isn't even attempting to make GTFO appeal to broad audiences; rather, it is targeting a niche group of players. As founder Ulf Andersson said in a press release, "10 Chambers is completely self funded, meaning there is no board of directors that dictates our creative choices. We can go for a more niche audience--so GTFO goes out to the tight knit, die hard co-op teams of 2-4 people. Technically you can play alone, but really, the world of GTFO is no place for lone wolves and stragglers. They'll die, lost in the game's endless maze."

There's no word yet on platforms or release date, but 10 Chambers stated that more news will come later in 2017.