PAX Australia Postponed Again, Not Happening This Year

PAX Aus will not go forward as planned this October in Melbourne, Australia. Event organizers have announced that, "due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in Australia," the event will transition to an online experience. The same thing happened with 2020's show.

The statement said the organizers felt optimistic that PAX Aus could return in 2021, but a recent growth in cases in the country--particularly in the Sydney area but also Melbourne to a lesser effect--has led the organizers to change plans.

"Our thoughts are with our PAX community and everyone who helps us to deliver this incredible event each year," the statement reads. "The aim of PAX Aus has always been to provide a safe space for our community to gather, share our passion for games, and create new memories with those who matter to us most. The fact we can't do so in person at PAX Aus 2021 has left us heartbroken, but it's the right choice for our community, team, and partners to postpone this year's show and look to the future."

Similar to 2020's event, this year's show will transition to a PAX Aus Online event--more details will be announced in the coming days.

Those who bought a ticket to PAX Aus 2021 are eligible for a full refund. Information about how to claim this will be sent out in the next week.

"The entire PAX Aus Team would like to thank you for your ongoing support and understanding during this challenging time," the statement continues. "While we can't all come together in person this year, we urge you all to continue to stay in touch with us, your community, and each other. Stay safe and be kind."

While PAX Aus is not going ahead as planned, PAX West in Seattle is scheduled for September 3-6 with a variety of health and safety measures. This includes every attendee needing to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative test. Face masks are also required.