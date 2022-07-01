Paul Rudd Addresses Why Ant-Man Didn't Fly Up Thanos' Butt To Kill Him

Actor Paul Rudd has addressed the popular fan theory that Ant-Man could have shrunk down, flown up Thanos' butt (or, really, any other of the villain's orifices), and obliterated him from the inside.

Rudd appears in a video aboard the newly christened Disney Wish cruise ship as part of the Marvel-themed restaurant Avengers: Quantum Encounter to provide some important context.

"Before we start, let me address the elephant in the room," Rudd said in the video, captured by Jeremy Weed. "I've heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn't shrink down, go in, and kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it's much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain..."

Evangeline Lilly, who plays The Wasp, cuts Rudd off before he can get into the gross details, so I guess we'll never truly know why Ant-Man didn't kill from Thanos from the inside.

Alex Klotz, a real scientist at MIT told Mel Magazine that Ant-Man might have been able to go in Thanos' butt, expand, and kill him, but it depended on a few factors. "How much pressure can a regular rectum take? How much stronger is Thanos than a regular human? And how much pressure can Ant-Man exert when he expands?" he wondered.

As for how Thanos was actually defeated, Thor chops his head off to kill him once, and then he disintegrates for good after the heroic and sacrificial actions of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

The next MCU movie is Thor: Love and Thunder, which releases on July 8. Christian Bale, who plays Gorr the God Butcher, recently revealed that a mutilation scene was cut from the film for being too extreme.