Patrick Mahomes Joins Fortnite This Week With A Ketchup Suit And More

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes is coming to Fortnite this week. The Kansas City Chiefs QB will become the battle royale game's latest addition to the Icon Series when he arrives through the in-game store this Wednesday, August 24, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

Players can earn the Mahomes outfit early, however, by taking part in the Patrick Mahomes Cup that begins August 23 (more details on that can be found here).

The Mahomes outfit includes two alternate styles, including Gladiator Mindset and Gameday Gladiator, which depict Mahomes in a more fantastical light.

There is also the Gridiron Gladiator back bling, the Snap Axes pickaxe, the Endzone Elite wrap, and the Showtime emote.

The Mahomes Saucy Style outfit

Another Mahomes item coming to the Fortnite shop is the Mahomes Saucy Style outfit, which features Mahomes wearing a suit with bottles of ketchup all over it. The outfit also includes a back bling called The Good Stuff, which is a bottle of ketchup.

Mahomes really, really likes ketchup.

Mahomes comes to Fortnite just ahead of the start of the new NFL season, which begins Thursday, September 8. Mahomes was on the cover of Madden NFL 22 with Tom Brady and is rated 95 OVR in Madden 23 this year.