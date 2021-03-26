Path Of Exile Expansion And Sequel News Teased

Developer Grinding Gear Games is getting ready to reveal the next expansion for Path of Exile, and while you have to wait a bit longer to get all the details, a teaser is now available. The short video for Path of Exile: Ultimatum showcases what look like new abilities, while commenters are pointing out that the red pyramid may be a reference to the boss Vaal.

Not only that, but the upcoming announcement event will seemingly contain some reveals for the highly awaited sequel, Path of Exile 2, which was announced back at ExileCon in 2019. The teaser video ends with an ever-so-short tease for the sequel, so stick through until the end.

Whatever the case, we'll know more soon when Grinding Gear officially reveals the expansion during a livestream event on April 8. The show takes place that day at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on the Path of Exile Twitch channel. The Ultimatum expansion will release on April 16.

Path of Exile developer Grinding Gear Games is owned by Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent. The New Zealand-based studio's current major projects including ongoing support for Path of Exile and development on the sequel. Studio head Chris Wilson previously told GameSpot that development on the sequel is moving slower than he would like due to the pandemic.

"It was the biggest casualty of COVID--and I hate to blame COVID because it seems like everyone is doing that--but it really has had an impact on us," Wilson said. "That's mostly because we're still committed to getting our normal expansions out, we're not going to allow problems to affect our current maintenance of the game, so that means we've had to pull developers from PoE2 from the last year back onto this game. That's been fine, and there's plenty of work there, but that does mean it's been a bit rocky with the sequel's work being done behind the scenes. It also doesn't help that with New Zealand's borders being closed, we can't hire other developers from overseas. But to cut a long story short, things have been slow."