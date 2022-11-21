Party With Mario Party Superstars For Half Off Now

Mario Party has been providing raucous family parties and curse-laden Giant Bomb content since it debuted on the Nintendo 64, and the latest edition for Nintendo Switch brings together a massive collection of 100 greatest hits minigames into one package. Mario Party Superstars is a wild time, and now you can score it for half-off.

The emphasis on bringing back classic minigames in Mario Party Superstars, especially those from the N64 era, means there aren't too many that take advantage of the Switch's unique control features. But it does bring back a touch of nostalgia, along with some nice quality-of-life features like online player integration and the ability to stop a game and resume it later.

Nintendo games rarely go on sale, especially for more than 1/3 off, so this is a particularly big discount for a game that features Mario front-and-center. Some other high-profile Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are discounted by roughly the same amount, so be sure to check out our best Switch Black Friday deals for more.