Parks And Recreation Characters Get The Funko Treatment, See Them Here

The NBC series Parks and Recreation may be off of the air, but the characters live on in the newest set of Funko Pop figures. Ron Swanson, Leslie Knope, Andy Dwyer, Li'l Sebastian, April Ludgate, and Bert Macklin are the newest additions to the Funko family, coming this summer.

Pricing has not been announced, but more than likely, they will cost as much as previous sets, around $11. You can check them all out below.

These figures will be available anywhere Funko Pops are sold, except for Macklin, which will only be available at Hot Topic. A set of Funko Pops for almost every movie and television franchise exists at this point. Recently, lines for Kingsman, Alien: Covenant, Destiny, and Justice League were announced.

Parks and Recreation ran for seven seasons on NBC from 2009-2015. The series, most notably, launched the career of Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt. Currently, the entire series is available for streaming on Hulu.