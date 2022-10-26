Paragon, Epic's Game Killed By Fortnite, Lives Again

Before Epic Games struck gold with Fortnite, the company had a free-to-play MOBA called Paragon that ran for two years before it was eventually shut down. Four years later, Paragon is back thanks to the efforts of a different developer that has used a treasure trove worth of assets from Epic to resurrect the game.

Spotted by PC Gamer, the new take on the MOBA is called Paragon: The Overprime. The revival is led by South Korean-based studio Netmarble and exists thanks to Epic releasing almost $12 million worth of assets, for free, on its Epic Game Store platform.

Epic allows developers to freely use these resources to create games, so Netmarble is continuing from where the company left off and is currently holding a "final test" before an early access period begins in November.

If you're interested, you can apply through this link by tweeting something nice about the game, and you can also keep an eye on the Epic Game Store for when it launches there. With the current test, you can expect to try out new characters, maps, and upgrades to several other in-game functions.

Paragon: The Overprime isn't the only game to make use of Paragon assets since it became a victim of Fortnite's massive success, and right now you can find several spiritual successors. Overprime, CORE, Predecessor and Fault were all announced shortly after the Paragon assets were made public, and are in various stages of development currently.