Paradox Acquires Overlord Studio Triumph

Swedish publisher Paradox Interactive (Cities: Skylines, Tyranny) announced today that it has acquired Overlord and Age of Wonders developer Triumph Studios.

In a press release announcing the buyout, Paradox said Triumph's current team, including founders Lennart Sas and Arno van Wingerden, will stay with the company. Additionally, "all ongoing projects will remain in development." They will be published by Paradox.

Overlord II

"Triumph Studios is a developer of our own heart," Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester said in a statement. "They are world-leading within their niche and have built a large and dedicated community over the years, counting quite a few Paradox employees among their hardcore fans. We have great faith in Lennart, Arno, and the Triumph team, and our main focus now is to ensure that they can continue to create their magic under new ownership."

Sas said in hus own statement that Triumph has been approached by others, but the company declined all offers until now because, with Paradox, it's "not merely a business transaction." Instead, it's something grander.

"This is a liaison with a partner that can help us grow sustainably by ensuring the stability and continuity needed for us to do more of what we do best--develop some of the best turn-based strategy games on the market today," Sas said. "Paradox is a good match for us both culturally and games-wise. They get it. It's as simple as that, and we are extremely excited about the acquisition."

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.