Paper Mario: The Origami King Is Only 25 Paper (Or Electronic) Dollars
This is the best deal ever on the Nintendo Switch exclusive.
There are tons of great deals at Best Buy right now as part of the retailer's early Black Friday sale, including discounts on Nintendo Switch exclusives. One of those deals drops the price of Paper Mario: The Origami King to just $25. This is the lowest price to date for the whimsical Switch RPG. It's certainly possible that it will sell out rather quickly, too.
It's worth noting that you'll have to pay $4 shipping unless you buy something else that gets your total to $35 or more. However, if you have a Best Buy nearby, you can order for in-store pickup to avoid the charge.
Even if The Origami King is on sale at other retailers in the coming weeks, it's probably not going to hit this price, and it almost certainly won't be available for less. After all, it's exceedingly rare for a Switch exclusive (starring Mario no less!) to be available for under $40, let alone under $30.
It earned an 8/10 in our Paper Mario: The Origami King review. "With a newfound combat system that steals the show and offers a novel take on turn-based combat, its winking, nodding, and adventuring shine all the brighter," critic Suriel Vazquez wrote. "Its world and characters might not be the series' best, but it's still able to consistently throw left turns, good gags, and smart surprises at you. Each piece of The Origami King elegantly fits into its whole, taking its irreverent flair to new heights."
