Fortnite Doomsday Prepper Guide GTA 6 Release Fortnite Foraged Items Black Widow on Disney Plus Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Fortnite Farm Clues

Palia Dev Raises $30 Million To Support The MMO

Singularity 6 has raised a lot of money to help make Palia a reality.

By on

Comments

Singularity 6, the developer of the the MMO Palia that has echoes of Animal Crossing and Breath of the Wild, has raised $30 million in Series B funding to help fuel the development of that title.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new round of funding was led by FunPlus Ventures, while game industry veteran Mitch Lasky also invested.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 Rogue, Barbarian and Monster Art Showcase (Quarterly Update)
  2. Abandoned And The Silent Hill Conspiracy
  3. Watch Dogs: Legion - Official Behind the Scenes of Bloodline Expansion TRailer
  4. Dead by Daylight - 5th Anniversary Limited-Time Event Trailer
  5. Apex Legends' Kings Canyon: Evolution Of Its Map Changes
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Kazuya Classic Mode Gameplay
  7. Mass Effect Devs Break Down Their Favourite Moments
  8. Marvel Future Revolution - Gameplay Debut Trailer
  9. Marvel Future Revolution - Campaign Story Trailer
  10. Sea Of Thieves A Pirate's Life Video Review
  11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel - 6 Things You Might Have Missed
  12. Gang Beasts, Limbo, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life | Game Pass Show

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Palia Announcement Trailer

Singularity 6's CEO Anthony Leung, a former executive at League of Legends developer Riot Games, said the team has been "overjoyed" by the reaction to Palia thus far.

"The incredible response from the community has further invigorated us in our pursuit to deliver an immersive online world where players can feel like they truly belong. Creating that experience may have seemed like a daunting prospect, but with all of the support and encouragement we've received, we are more heartened than ever," Leung said.

FunPlus Ventures COO Michael Tong said his venture capital firm was attracted to Palia because it's more than a game--it's a "social space where players can find a sense of community and build friendships."

As we reported previously, Palia allows you to create your own character before being put into a vibrant world. You play as a human, a species regarded as long dead "legends" by the rest of the world. You awaken into this world without knowing why, and set out to make a name for yourself, whether that's as a gardener, cook, homeowner, adventurer, or something else.

No Caption Provided
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5

As a MMO, Palia's world is filled with both fleshed-out NPCs and real-world players, allowing you to build a community and discover the secrets of Palia's world together. You can also build and customize your own home, join Neighborhoods (Palia's version of guilds), and start romances with certain characters.

Palia is scheduled to release for PC in Pre-Alpha Access in Summer 2021.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)