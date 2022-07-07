Paddington And John Wick's Days Are Numbered On PlayStation In Some Regions

German and Austrian fans of Britain's finest export, Paddington Bear, and Keanu Reeves' reluctant assassin John Wick will soon have to invest in a Blu-ray disc if they want to watch these cinematic icons through their PlayStation.

Studio Canal, the distributor of the films in those regions, confirmed that "evolving licensing agreements with content providers," meant that Paddington, John Wick, and a long list of other movies would no longer be available for viewing on Sony consoles.

"You will no longer be able to view your previously purchased Studio Canal content and it will be removed from your video library," the notice said, via GamesIndustry.Biz.

312 other films, such as Apocalypse Now, the Saw series, and Chicken Run will also be inaccessible from August 31. The list, which can be viewed on the PlayStation website, made no mention of refunds for any purchased content.

This move comes almost a year after Sony discontinued rental and purchase options on August 31, citing that it had seen "tremendous growth" in subscription-based services on PlayStation consoles.

As for Paddington and John Wick, new films starring the characters are in development. Paddington in Peru starts principal photography next year and will be directed by Dougal Wilson, and John Wick 4 is set to be theatrically released on March 24, 2023. In addition to John Wick 4, movie studio Lionsgate is producing a spinoff called Ballerina, which features Ana de Armas in the lead role.