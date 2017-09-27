Pacific Rim 2 Star John Boyega Gets Ready For Battle On First Poster

The first poster for Pacific Rim: Uprising has been released. The movie is a sequel to Guillermo Del Toro's 2014 sci-fi action hit Pacific Rim, and it hits theaters on February 23, 2018.

The movie is directed by former Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight, and stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Zhang Jin, Cailee Spaeny, and Jing Tian. An early viral easer was released in July, and a full trailer is expected soon. In the meantime here's the poster, which features Boyega and one of the movie's giant mecha Jaegars:

Pacific Rim: Uprising has had a troubled development over the years, with Del Toro ultimately handing the directorial reins over to DeKnight, but remaining on board as a producer. In April, Del Toro spoke about working with DeKnight, and explained that he was a hands-off producer.

"It was such a great choice. I mean, I love [DeKnight], love what he does. I think he's really brilliant," Del Toro told Indiewire. "He's making it his own. I'm not breathing over his shoulder saying, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' He's doing things differently and I like that.

"When I produce I try to produce the way I would like to be produced. I say to everyone I produce, 'If you need me I will be there 100% all the time. If you don't need me, I'm not there. You show me the cut then we'll start interacting.'"