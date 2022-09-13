Pacific Drive Is A Dangerous "Road-Like" Coming To PS5 And PC

If you've ever driven through a bad storm and felt like your car was the only thing keeping you alive, then you're really going to feel that way in Pacific Drive. Announced during the PlayStation State of Play presentation on September 13, the survival-horror game sees you barreling in your vehicle through a mysterious and terrifying Pacific Northwest region. Don't slow down.

Coming in 2023 to PS5 and PC, Pacific Drive is the first game from Ironwood Studios. The developer cheekily calls it a "road-like," as the game is run-based and will see you upgrade and improve your car in order to stay alive. The Olympic Exclusion Zone holds a whole bunch of dangerous secrets, so you'll need to be ready for anything.

The garage itself can be upgraded, and this appears to be permanent, making Pacific Drive more of a roguelite than a roguelike. You will occasionally have to leave the car in order to repair it, but the vast majority of your time will be spent driving.

The game has been in development since 2019, and it sounds like it will be light on direct storytelling. Instead, Ironwood wants its systems to help players "tell their own stories."