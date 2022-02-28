Pac-Man Museum+ Is Bringing 14 Pac-Man Games To Console And PC This May

For those who never tire of Pac-Man's special brand of pellet-eating action, Bandai Namco's previously announced Pac-Man Museum+ is set to bring a whole lot of Pac-Man to a console or PC near you May 27. The collection will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

Pac-Man Museum+ will include 14 different Pac-Man titles, ranging from arcade classics to newer titles like Pac-Man Battle Royale. Missing from the list of titles included is any mention of Mrs. Pac-Man, and the collection also seems to emphasize Pac-Man's 2D adventures. As a result, games like Pac-Man World are not included.

Below is the full list of game's included in the package. Pac-Attack, Pac-Man Arrangement arcade version, Pac Motos, Pac-Man Battle Royale, Pac-Man 256 will also allow for simultaneous offline play.

  • PAC-MAN
  • SUPER PAC-MAN
  • PAC & PAL
  • PAC-LAND
  • PAC-MANIA
  • PAC-ATTACK
  • PAC-IN-TIME
  • PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT Arcade ver.
  • PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT CS ver.
  • PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION
  • PAC Motos
  • PAC’N ROLL REMIX
  • PAC-MAN BATTLE ROYALE
  • PAC-MAN 256

In addition to the list of 14 Pac-Man games, Pac-Man Museum+ will also allow players to create and customize their own arcade. Completing various missions and achievements in various titles will earn players coins, which can then be used to purchase more arcade customization options.

