Overwatch's "Summer Games" Event Returns Next Week With New Skins And More

The next Overwatch seasonal event is coming up soon. Blizzard today announced that the Summer Games event will return for a 2017 edition, starting next week.

Summer Games 2017 will run August 8-29, and players will be able to get new skins (of course), while a new Lucioball map is on the way. Additionally, the skins from Summer Games 2016 are returning for this year's event, and they will cost less.

Below you can see a rundown of the prices for Overwatch's Loot Box items, covering this year's event and last year's.

2017 Summer Games Cosmetic Items

Legendary Skins will cost 3,000 credits

Epic Skins will cost 750 credits

Rare tier will cost 225 credits

Common tier will cost 75 credits

2016 Summer Games Cosmetic Items

Legendary Skins will cost 1,000 credits

Epic Skins will cost 250 credits

Rare tier will cost 75 credits

Common tier will cost 25 credits

As for the new Lucioball map, it's set in Sydney, while 2016's map, Rio Stadiums, is also included. Matches will rotate between them. Blizzard has made a number of changes to Lucio's abilities for the mode this year, including the following:

The ability to "boop" enemies has been removed

Lucio's ultimate ability no longer pulls the ball toward the player, but now increases Lucio's speed and the speed of his "boop"

Summer Games 2017 will also introduce a second competitive mode for Lucioball, allowing players to place and rank

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on Overwatch's new Summer Games event.