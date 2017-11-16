Overwatch's Newest Hero, Moira, Is Now Available For Everyone

Following her release for testers earlier this month, Overwatch's newest hero, Moira, is now available to all players across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The next time you boot up Overwatch you should see Moira available as the game's 26th character.

Moira is mainly a healer. Her principal attack is called Biotic Grasp; it sprays a "cone of energy" that heals teammates in range. Her alternate fire is a beam that attaches to the nearest enemy, taking their health and dealing damage. Check out our in-depth video above to learn all about Moira and her skills and abilities.

The release of Moira comes just ahead of Overwatch's free weekend that runs November 17-20 on all platforms. Blizzard had already suggested that Moira would be available in time for the event, and we're also expecting the new map, Blizzard World, to be available during the free weekend.

GameSpot spoke with Overwatch principal designer Scott Mercer at BlizzCon about Moira and the new map Blizzard World. He talked about how Blizzard wanted to add another "bad" character to Overwatch, and that's where Moira came from.

"She's a scientist, but ethics aren't her concern," Mercer said. "She cares about the results; she cares about the discovery and the science. And with Talon, she doesn't have to work around things as she might if she was back in Overwatch."

We also asked Blizzard if any of the Overwatch characters vape because our thirst for vaping knowledge will run until the end of time.