Overwatch's New Doomfist Comic Is Out Now Ahead Of His Official Release

Although Doomfist was recently made available in Overwatch's public test realm for PC players, his official launch on all platforms isn't until next week. In the meantime, however, you can learn more about Doomfist in the newest comic that Blizzard released today.

Titled Masquerade, the short comic gives some more background on the hero and his involvement with the other characters in the game. It also includes some scenes of Doomfist looking suave in a white tuxedo. You can read the comic here, or watch the motion comic here.

"Years after suffering defeat at the hands of Overwatch, Akande Ogundimu--better known to the world as Doomfist--has escaped imprisonment and reclaimed his place within Talon's inner council," Blizzard explained on its website. "After getting up to speed on recent events, he decides to take matters into his own hands and charts a deadly new course for the shadowy organization."

Doomfist was added to the PTR earlier this month alongside an update that made other changes, as well. The character will be coming to all players across PS4, Xbox One, and PC on July 27. You can see some of Doomfist's skins and victory poses here.

In other news, Blizzard recently announced the first seven team owners for its Overwatch League, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. It also revealed how revenue-sharing will work and how many teams Blizzard is hoping to have in the league.