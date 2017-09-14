Overwatch's Free Weekend Returns Next Week

If you still haven't picked up Overwatch, you'll soon have another chance to try the popular shooter. Next week, Blizzard will hold another free weekend event for the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The free weekend begins on Friday, September 22, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET/7 PM BST and runs until Sunday, September 25, at 11:59 PM PT. During that weekend, players will have access to all of the game's 25 heroes and 16 maps in a variety of modes, including Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade. You'll also be able to earn Loot Boxes, level up, and unlock customization options; you can carry over all of this progress should you decide to purchase the game following its free trial.

PS4 owners will need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription in order take part in the free trial, while Xbox One players will need an Xbox Live Gold membership. Those who intend to play on PC will need a Battle.net account; you can create an account for free here if you don't already have one.

You can find additional information about Overwatch's upcoming free weekend event on Blizzard's website. In its newest Developer Update video, Blizzard talked more about the measures it is taking to stem the "rising tide of toxicity or bad behaviour in the game." Overwatch fans will also soon have a chance to pick up a beautiful art book for the game; Dark Horse Comics will release the voluminous Art of Overwatch on October 24.