Overwatch's Doomfist Isn't Voiced By Terry Crews After All

There's not usually a great deal of anticipation to find out who will serve as the voice actor for a character that we've never actually heard before. And yet, Overwatch fans have been waiting for some time to find out if Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews would supply the voice for Doomfist, who was finally confirmed as a playable character today. Unfortunately for Crews fans, he didn't get the part.

You can likely tell from the announcement video above that Crews isn't voicing Doomfist, and Blizzard confirmed as much with GameSpot. "Doomfist is played by veteran actor Sahr Ngaujah," a representative for the company told us. "Sahr has spent a large portion of his career on Broadway and is also known for films including The Signal (2007), Stomp the Yard (2007), and Money Monster (2016)."

Despite only just being announced as a playable hero today, the Doomfist character has been known since prior to the game's release. The prospect of Crews voicing him first surfaced last year, and the actor surprisingly embraced it. He openly petitioned Blizzard for the part, even taking part in a mock audition. Things looked promising when Crews visited Blizzard's headquarters, and The Rock publicly threw his support behind Crews, though that--unthinkably--doesn't seem to have been enough.

Disappointing as this might be, it doesn't necessarily preclude Crews from playing some future role in the game. And the character does genuinely look interesting, with a focus on abilities and diving into a group of enemies that help to make Doomfist unique. You can read more about how he plays here and check out our Doomfist livestream to see him in action.