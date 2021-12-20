Overwatch Will Be Free-To-Play Over The Holidays

Overwatch is offering a free trial for the duration of the holiday period, starting from today and finishing up after New Year's on January 2. Like previous free trials, players who haven't yet bought the game will have access to the full roster of 32 heroes, 28 maps, and all the game modes currently on offer.

Players who take part in the free trial will also be able to progress in the game as usual, including leveling up, unlocking customization options, and earning Loot Boxes in play, and will keep any progress they make if they choose to purchase the game using the same account used for the free trial.

The trial will be available for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with PC players requiring a Battle.net accoun, Xbox players requiring an Xbox Live Gold membership, and PlayStation players needing PlayStation Plus to take part.

Overwatch is currently running its yearly Winter Wonderland event, with its selection of seasonal brawl events like 4v4 Freezethaw Elimination, Mei's Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt, and Snowball Deathmatch. The seasonal event will continue until January 6, 2022.

In other Overwatch news, Dark Horse's Overwatch comic series has recently explored the renaming of cowboy character Cole Cassidy, a change made due to the ongoing harassment lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.