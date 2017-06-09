Overwatch Voice Actors Dance Their Characters' Emotes In Real Life

Overwatch's Anniversary event is currently happening, and the dance emotes that it added have quickly become fan favorites. It's looking unlikely that the emotes will be permanent additions to the game, but that didn't stop Overwatch's voice actors from embracing their popularity and releasing a video of them attempting to do the moves in real life.

Anjali Bhimani, the voice of Symmetra, posted a video on YouTube of her and a bunch of the other actors performing each of their characters' emotes. It's pretty funny to watch; I'm particularly fond of the Torbjorn actor's attempt. You can see it here:

Overwatch's Anniversary event has been going since May 23; it adds a bunch of new cosmetic items as well as three new Arena maps. You can see our full gallery of the items here.

The event ends on Monday, June 12. To mark its last weekend, players can currently earn double XP until 11:59 PM PT/2:59 AM ET/7:59 AM ET on June 12.