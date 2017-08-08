Overwatch Summer Games 2017 And Its New Skins Are Now Available

Overwatch's next seasonal event is now live. Much like last year, Summer Games features new cosmetic items that are only available for a limited time, as well as the return of the special Brawl mode LucioBall.

The cosmetics will be the highlight of the event for many, and they include new skins for Sombra, Widowmaker, Reaper, and Junkrat, among others. These are less Olympics-centric than those offered last year; Soldier 76 gets one that puts him in cargo shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, and sandals (with socks!) and replaces his assault rifle with one that features the words "A Salt Rifle."

Summer Games 2017 also introduces a new map for LucioBall, the soccer/Rocket League-esque mode that has teams of Lucios try to knock a ball through the opposing team's goal. You also have another chance to get your hands on last year's skins, which are available at a discounted price, as laid out below.

2017 Summer Games Cosmetic Items

Legendary Skins -- 3,000 credits

Epic Skins -- 750 credits

Rare tier -- 225 credits

Common tier -- 75 credits

2016 Summer Games Cosmetic Items

Legendary Skins -- 1,000 credits

Epic Skins -- 250 credits

Rare tier -- 75 credits

Common tier -- 25 credits

You can check out a trailer and images from the update above, and we'll be livestreaming the event here. The event runs from today through August 29, during which time the standard Loot Box is replaced with a special Summer Games one that offers a chance to unlock the new items. Following a recent update, you'll find Loot Boxes are less likely to offer duplicates than in the past. As always, you'll get a free Loot Box just for logging in during the event. You can check out our gallery for a look at all the Summer Games skins.