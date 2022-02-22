Overwatch Reveals Reaper's Code Of Violence Challenge And New Short Story

Trouble is brewing for the agents of Overwatch. Following Overwatch's Year of the Tiger event, a new and significantly less fortuitous event has begun: Reaper's Code of Violence. Entirely centered around the fallen hero, the event allows players to pick up seven exclusive sprays, a shiny new icon, and a Legendary skin for Reaper by simply playing and watching Overwatch matches between now and March 8.

Throughout the next two weeks, players can earn up to nine limited-time rewards simply by playing Overwatch and watching channels featured in Twitch's Overwatch game category. While it takes quite a few games in order to secure Reaper's new Legendary skin--27, to be exact--Blizzard has confirmed that any wins players secure will actually count as two matches played, significantly expediting the process.

In order to earn Twitch rewards, players must first ensure they are signed up to receive Twitch Drops. To do so, players must connect their Battle.net account to their Twitch account using the Twitch Connections page.

Here is a complete list of all of the items you can earn:

Quick Play, Competitive, or Arcade Rewards:

Play 9 games -- Dusk Player Icon

Play 18 games -- New Spray: Deadly Mischief

Play 27 games -- New Legendary Dusk Reaper Skin

Twitch Rewards:

Watch 2 hours -- 1 Spray

Watch an additional 2 hours -- 2 Sprays

Watch an additional 2 hours -- 3 Sprays

In addition to the in-game challenge, Blizzard has also released a short story following Gabriel Reyes (Reaper) as he learns to "reconcile with leaving his past behind and accept the consequences of moving forward." In addition to Reyes, the story also heavily features fellow Talon member Sombra, providing players with greater insight into the pair's relationship and the malevolent organization.

If all goes according to plan, Reaper's Code of Violence Challenge should be the last event to hit the game before we hear more news about Overwatch 2. According to Blizzard leader Mike Ybarra, updates on what's next for the hit FPS's upcoming sequel should be coming any day now. If all else fails, fans should be able to catch a glimpse of Overwatch 2 when The Overwatch League returns on May 5--featuring an early build of Overwatch 2.