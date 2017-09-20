Overwatch Razer Gaming Mouse Giveaway
Enter for a chance to win an Overwatch Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse
We teamed up with Razer to give away five (5) Overwatch Razer DeathAdder Elite, an eSports gaming mouse. Scroll down to enter below.
Competition ends Sunday, September 24th at 5:00 PM PT. Five (5) winners will be contacted via email. Entry is open to United States residents only, void where prohibited.
Enter below (the additional entries are optional to increase your chances of winning):
Here are the tech specs of the Overwatch Razer DeathAdder Elite:
- True 16,000 DPI optical sensor
- Up to 450 IPS /50 g acceleration
- Razer™ Mechanical Mouse switches
- Ergonomic right-handed design with textured rubber side grips
- Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel
- 7 independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons
- Razer Chroma™ lighting with 16.8 million customizable color options
- Razer Synapse enabled
- 1000 Hz Ultrapolling
- On-the-fly sensitivity adjustment
- Seven-foot, lightweight, braided fiber cable
- Approximate size: 127 mm / 5 ” (Length) x 73 mm / 2.87 ” (Width) x 43 mm / 1.69 ” (Height)
- Approximate weight: 96 g / 0.21 lbs
